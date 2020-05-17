Baker, Almer Byron Jr. LATHAM Almer Byron Baker Jr., 96, of Arnold Avenue, Latham died on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born, raised, and educated in the Glens Falls area, he was the son of the late Almer Byron and Marion Dantz Baker Sr. He was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, Houghton College and he received his master's degree in math from Union College. He taught mathematics in Port Jervis for five years and then at Brittonkill Central Schools for twenty-three years, where he also served as head of the math department and from which he retired in 1981. Following his retirement from teaching, Mr. Baker was a self-employed contractor for many years in the Capital District. Mr. Baker was a veteran of World War II, served in the Fort Orange/Uncle Sam Council of The Boys Scouts of America as a cub master and as camp director for Camp Rotary. He was a member and elder of the Loudonville Community Church, served as superintendent of the Senior High Sunday School class, a Bible teacher and served as captain of the Christian Service Brigade. He was a member of the Albany Camp of The Gideons International, serving in most offices and on the N.Y.S. Cabinet. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ruth Daniels Baker; nine children: Cynthia (George) Wilson of Colchester, Vt., Deborah (Alan) Lemery of Essex Junction, Vt., Linda (Joseph) Hanley of Glens Falls, Paul (Shirley) Baker of Richmond Area, Va., David (Nicole) Baker of Bethlehem, Pa., Bruce Baker of Troy, Philip (Eileen) Baker of Brownington, Vt., Cathy (Dennis) Hudson of South Burlington, Vt., and Douglas (Pam) Baker of Porters Corners, N.Y.; also survived by 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and a nephew, Craig Prince. He was predeceased by his sister, Mrs. Thelma B. Prince. The funeral service will be held privately for immediate family with private burial in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any remembrances for Al Baker be made through the GideonCard Bible Plan to: The Gideon International, P.O. Box 743, Troy, NY, 12181. The arrangements are under the direction of the Morris - Stebbins - Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick St., Troy. Phone: 518-272-5802. Please feel free to share a memory or express condolences by visiting morrisstebbinsminersanvidgefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.