Alson P. Hunter
Hunter, Alson P. CASTLETON Alson P. Hunter, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side. Al was the devoted husband to Maureen M. Hunter. They were married 64 years. Al was a proud World War II Navy veteran and spent his career in law enforcement as a police officer for 27 years. He enjoyed spending time with his entire family, driving limo, and snow birding in Florida. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Alicia (Dave) McKinney, Debbie (Ken) Harting, and Darcy (Dale) Lezatte; son, Dan (Mimi) Hunter; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way in November. Al was predeceased by his two sons, Alson Jr. and Scott E. Hunter; and one grandson, Mark McKinney. Services will be held privately by the family. The family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 19, 2020.
