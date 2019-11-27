Flagler, Alta M. ALBANY Alta M. Flagler, 84, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Rotterdam on July 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Alta (Phelps) Wagner. Survivors include her children, Mark (Tina), Dawn, Cheryl and Scott Flagler, all of Albany; siblings, Edward Wagoner and Ethel Walker; grandchildren, Paul, Jennifer (Rudy), Melissa (Ron) and Brittany (Collin); and great-grandson, Devin. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, James Wagoner, Dorothy Thorpe, Marlene Goska and Janet Rector; and husband Howard J. Flagler. Alta loved going to the casino, playing Nintendo games and going on road trips to Maine with her sister, Ethel. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 3 West, for their loving care and compassion. Services will be private at Alta's request. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Susan G. Komen Foundation (komenupstatenewyork.org) or (). applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019