Dromgoole, Althea L. CLIFTON PARK Althea L. Dromgoole, 71 of Bayberry Drive, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Queensbury. She was born on February 27, 1948, in Allentown, Pa. and was the daughter of the late Robert Roberts Sr. and Anna Seneca Roberts. Althea was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Allentown and was the beloved wife of the late Richard H. Dromgoole. She had been a cleaner at the Teresian House in Colonie for over 18 years. She loved to dance and was so devoted to her husband Richard. She had been a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. She was the dear sister of Ronald Roberts, Robert J. (Fe) Roberts Jr., Marlene Knappenberger and the late Leroy Roberts and Anthony Roberts. The funeral service and private visitation were held on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, with Deacon Richard DiCaprio officiating. Interment will be in Memory Gardens in Colonie. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2019