Barrett, Alton Lamar CLIFTON PARK Alton Lamar Barrett, 61 of Denim Drive, died on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany after a brief illness. He was born in Waycross, Ga. on March 29, 1958, and was the son of the late Francis A. and Shirley Gillis Barrett. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving honorably from 1978-1984. Lamar had been an IT manager for the N.Y.S. Comptroller's office in Troy and served for over 35 years. He was a member of PEF and earlier he had worked for the Journal Herald in Ga. He loved his family time and enjoyed watching Doctor Who. He was the beloved husband of Lillian Ashworth Barrett, whom he married on November 5, 1983. He was the devoted father of Charles B. (Nicole) Ashworth of Phoenix, and Rebecca Elizabeth Barrett of Clifton Park; brother of Shirley (Leroy) Johnson of Waycross, Ga.; cherished grandfather of Adrianne Leigh Barrett and Magnus Ulysses Ashworth; and uncle of Sean Johnson. Lamar was predeceased by his parents and his uncle, Ret. Adm. Robert J. Spain. Funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd Clifton Park, NY 12065. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Interment with full military honors will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY at 12:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 24, 2019