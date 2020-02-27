Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin D. Schwartz M.D.. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Service 10:30 AM Congregation Agudat Achim 2117 Union St. Schenectady , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Schwartz, Alvin D. M.D. NISKAYUNA Alvin D. Schwartz, M.D., passed away at his home in Niskayuna on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the age of 87 after a slow, gentle decline from dementia. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Pauline W. Schwartz (known as Polly); daughter Judith (Tony Eprile) of Bennington, Vt.; son Frederic (Carin) of London, U.K. and Forres, Scotland; grandsons, Brendan, Julius, and Benjamin; and brother Joseph of Florida. A longtime local physician, he was known for his kindness and diagnostic skills. Alvin, affectionately called Moose by close family, was born in Brooklyn, and grew up in the Bronx. He attended Bronx High School of Science, where he was valedictorian, Columbia University, and New York University School of Medicine. He was a medic in the Air Force, where he was an expert marksman, achieving the rank of captain. He never took for granted the scholarships and educational opportunities he received, and worked to ensure others enjoyed similar benefits. He was board-certified in internal medicine and endocrinology and practiced in Schenectady from 1964 to 2000, after which he volunteered at the Schenectady Free Medical Clinic. He enjoyed reading, traveling - from Kenya to Australia to Montreal - menu browsing, and summers in Cape Cod. Most of all, he was devoted to his family, who were every bit as devoted to him. Over the last several years he learned to accept loving care from others, particularly his caregivers from Home Instead, the way he had always given to his patients and the community. Services at Congregation Agudat Achim, 2117 Union St., Schenectady on Friday, February 28, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Agudat Achim Cemetery in Rotterdam. As for giving in Alvin's honor, donations to Agudat Achim are welcome, as are contributions to any charity or effort that to you reflects his spirit and values. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit











Schwartz, Alvin D. M.D. NISKAYUNA Alvin D. Schwartz, M.D., passed away at his home in Niskayuna on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the age of 87 after a slow, gentle decline from dementia. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Pauline W. Schwartz (known as Polly); daughter Judith (Tony Eprile) of Bennington, Vt.; son Frederic (Carin) of London, U.K. and Forres, Scotland; grandsons, Brendan, Julius, and Benjamin; and brother Joseph of Florida. A longtime local physician, he was known for his kindness and diagnostic skills. Alvin, affectionately called Moose by close family, was born in Brooklyn, and grew up in the Bronx. He attended Bronx High School of Science, where he was valedictorian, Columbia University, and New York University School of Medicine. He was a medic in the Air Force, where he was an expert marksman, achieving the rank of captain. He never took for granted the scholarships and educational opportunities he received, and worked to ensure others enjoyed similar benefits. He was board-certified in internal medicine and endocrinology and practiced in Schenectady from 1964 to 2000, after which he volunteered at the Schenectady Free Medical Clinic. He enjoyed reading, traveling - from Kenya to Australia to Montreal - menu browsing, and summers in Cape Cod. Most of all, he was devoted to his family, who were every bit as devoted to him. Over the last several years he learned to accept loving care from others, particularly his caregivers from Home Instead, the way he had always given to his patients and the community. Services at Congregation Agudat Achim, 2117 Union St., Schenectady on Friday, February 28, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Agudat Achim Cemetery in Rotterdam. As for giving in Alvin's honor, donations to Agudat Achim are welcome, as are contributions to any charity or effort that to you reflects his spirit and values. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close