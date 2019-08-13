Caswell, Alvin G. "Jake" VALATIE Alvin G. "Jake" Caswell, 85 of Valatie, died on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland. Born on May 18, 1934, in Hudson, he was the son the late Alvin G. and Josephine (Holobusky) Caswell. Jake was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army and was employed as a professional engineer for General Electric in Schenectady and Pittsfield. He loved his home and enjoyed collecting and restoring old cars. Along with his late wife Elsie, they attended many cruise in's and car shows with his Model A Ford. He is survived by two sisters-in-law, Flora Baller (Russ) of Kinderhook and Margaret Minshell of Valatie; three nephews, Carl and Scott Minshell, Glenn Baller and a niece Cynthia Hebert. He is also survived by his cousin Eileen Brothers and many good friends. He was predeceased by his wife Elsie Caswell. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie with Reverend George Fleming officiating. Calling hours will be held Saturday, August 17, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. For those who wish, contributions may be made to the Valatie Rescue Squad or The Niverville Fire Department.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 13, 2019