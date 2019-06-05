Alvin S. Bacchus (1933 - 2019)
Obituary
Bacchus, Alvin S. ALBANY Alvin S. Bacchus, age 86, died May 29, 2019, at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness surrounded by loved ones. He was born April 27, 1933 in Guyana, South America, the son of the late Alfred and Sarah Bacchus. Alvin retired from Albany Medical Center as a Registered Nurse in 1998. Alvin is survived by his wife of 56 years Edna; two sons, Sherlock and Andrew Bacchus; two brothers, Max and Cubie Bacchus. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Friday, June 7 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 235 Lark St, Albany, NY 12210. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Albany.

Published in Albany Times Union on June 5, 2019
