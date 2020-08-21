Somerville, Rev. Alvin OFM Conv. ENFIELD, Conn. Father Alvin (John) Somerville, OFM Conv. was born in Albany on February 21, 1932. He died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Friar Alvin was son of the late Leo and Alvina (Goetz) Somerville. Besides his Franciscan family, he cherished his family and was deeply loved by them. He was predeceased by his sister Joan Walsh; his brothers, Leo Somerville and Richard Somerville; and his nephew Lee Somerville. He is survived by his sister-in-law Marcia Somerville; nieces, Amy Walsh-Malamood (Howard) and Megan Hart (Robert); and nephews, Shane Somerville (Maureen), Kelly Somerville (Anita), Kevin Somerville (Janet) and Brian Somerville. Father Alvin also leaves his cousins, William Somerville, Paul Somerville, Sister Jane Somerville, Sister Loretta Somerville, and Jeanne Fitzgerald; and his grandnephews and nieces, Luke, Mark, Paul, Megan, Kyra, Matthew, Todd, Scott, Colleen, Jacob, Benjamin, Daniel, and Taylor. Father Alvin entered the Franciscan Friars Conventual Novitiate in Middleburgh in August of 1951, professed his temporary vows on August 17, 1952, and professed his solemn vows on September 17, 1955. He was ordained to the priesthood on February 8, 1958, in Albany. Besides attending Anthony-on-Hudson in Rensselaer, where he received an M.Div., he also received an M.A. in education from St. Bonaventure University, in 1964. The first assignment after ordination for Father Alvin was at St. Francis High School on Staten Island, where he taught and also served as principal, from 1958 to 1968. He was then transferred to St. Joseph Church in Endicott, N.Y., where he served as parochial vicar, until 1973. Father Alvin worked at Covenant House in New York City from 1973 to 1975, serving as a house parent. The ensuing years saw him serve as pastor of St. Francis Parish in Bridgeport, N.Y. from 1976-1982, of St. Bartholomew Parish in Camden, N.J. from 1982-1988, of Our Lady of Angels Church in Albany from 1988-1997 and 1998-2001, and of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Burlington, N.C. from 1997-1998. Starting in 2001, Father Alvin assisted in various ministries in the Albany area, until in 2005, he became the chaplain to the Resurrection Sisters in Castleton. He continued to serve the sisters until 2012, when Father Alvin was assigned in retirement to Immaculate Conception Friary in Albany. He transferred in 2018 to Our Lady of the Angels Care Center in Enfield, Conn. His death came at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Conn. on August 19, 2020, a few days after suffering a suffering a stroke. Father Alvin will lie in state from 9-10:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, with the funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m., in St. Vincent de Paul Church, 900 Madison Ave., Albany. If you plan on attending, please register with the church at stvincentalbany.org
, click on Prayer and Spirituality, and complete the form under Mass and Communion Service Sign-up. Otherwise please arrive early to register. Interment will be in his family plot in the Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont. Memorial donations may be made to the Franciscan Education Burse, 12300 Folly Quarter Rd., Ellicott City, MD, 21042.