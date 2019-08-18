Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvine E. Dion. View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Dion, Alvine E. WEST SAND LAKE Alvine E. Dion passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, after a prolonged battle with several chronic conditions. Daughter of the late Mary and Albert A., she was born on January 10, 1930, in Jersey City, N.J. and raised in Lodi, Rochelle Park and finally in Maywood, N.J. Alvine, a graduate of Bogota High School and Business School was a very dedicated accomplished artist, pianist and quilter. She was a stay at home mom. In New Jersey, she was known for, holding ceramic classes in her home for neighborhood kids, an extraordinary oil painter frequently winning many awards in Bergen County, N.J. and an avid bowler and knitter. Alvine and her husband Ken were 20-year residents of West Sand Lake and spent five years in Nassau. Alvine was always a strong advocate and very passionate on her views (a.k.a., "One Tough Cookie"). Alvine was a devoted wife of predeceased Kenneth Dion of 59 years; and sister of the late David Louis Goudey. She was a hardworking mother of three children, David (Mary) Dion of Lehighton, Pa., Lisa (Walter) Stone of Gulfport, Fla. and Judi (Doug) Stone of Averill Park; grandmother of eight, David (Cai) Dion Jr., Jason (Dawn) Stone, Alison (William) Belloise, Nicole Dion, Gregory (Marianne) Stone, Karli (Jim) Powers, Melissa Geisel and Jessica Geisel; and great-grandmother of six, Jared Galfo, Adam Shumway, Benjamin Belloise, Cairie Dion, Kira Dion and Nora Powers. The family would like to express our heartfelt "Thank You" to the Hematology/Oncology Group and all the many staff caregivers of St. Peter's Hospital, Albany. Calling hours for family and friends at W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer are on Monday, August 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, August 20, at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the local chapter of the "Quilts For Kids" Non-profit Organization, President Karen Casey, 15 McClellan Dr., Nassau, NY, 12123. Checks should be made payable to "Karen Casey" with "Quilts for Kids/Alvine Dion Memorial Fund" in the note field. To leave a special message for family online visit







