Bevilacqua, Alyssa Marie GLENMONT Alyssa Marie Bevilacqua, 52, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, December 14, 2019, after a long battle with brain cancer. Born in Mahopac, N.Y. on November 30, 1967, she was the daughter of Matt and Marie Bevilacqua; mother of Nicole, Alaina and Julianna Brophy; sister of Dr. John (Dr. Lisa) Bevilacqua and the late Matt Bevilacqua; and aunt of Dr. Sarina, Matthew Joseph and Matthew John Bevilacqua. Alyssa graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Somers, N.Y. and Pace University, Westchester. She will be remembered as a devoted daughter, mother and sister. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 17, 2019