DeCrescenzo, Amalia T. MECHANICVILLE Amalia T. DeCrescenzo, 80, of Francis Street, died suddenly on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at her home, of natural causes after a brief illness. Born in Troy on Decmber 12, 1939, the daughter of the late Alex and Mary Laurenzo DeCrescenzo, she was a 1957 graduate of Mechanicville High School and Colona Beauty School. At age 21, Amalia opened her own beauty shop, the Petite Beauty Salon, on Central Avenue in Mechanicville, which she later moved to her home on Francis Street. After 59 years of successful business and service, Amalia "hung up her scissors" and retired. Being a people person, she accepted a position in the plant and floral department at Lowe's in Clifton Park. Amalia was a fantastic cook, always making and sharing traditional Italian meals as well as creating new recipes. She was also skilled in baking, crafting, knitting, and crocheting and enjoyed sharing these things with family and friends. Having an artistic nature, Amalia was proficient in drawing, painting, and utilizing her imagination for decorating and creating floral arrangements. Her personal touch was in every creation. Amalia was an avid Bingo player and also enjoyed traveling with family and friends. She made friends wherever she went and was before her time, accepting of all people as they were. As a longtime member of the Mechanicville Professional Business Womens group, Amalia was the recipient of the 1995 Women of the Year award. She was also a member of the Mechanicville Chamber of Commerce, the Women's bowling league and long-time member of the Red Hatters. Amalia was also a communicant of All Saints on the Hudson Catholic Church. All who met Amalia knew how proud she was of her family, especially her nieces and nephew and their children. She felt like their second mother and they, likewise, felt the same. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother-in-law Bill Kelly.Survivors include her two proud sisters: Sandra Kelly of Mechanicville and Nancy (Francis) Dominick of Saratoga Springs; loving nieces and nephew: Stephanie Kelly, Meghan (Jim) Fuschino, Shannon (Will) Sowers, Blair Dominick, Lynne (Scott) Sager and Caryn (Nathan) Simone, and their children: Isabella, Sophia, Nolan, Kees, Gabriella, Mia, Serafina, Alexander, Grace, Luciana and Josephina; also, cousins, friends, and many former clients. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. in All Saints Church, 121 North Main Street, with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours will be at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville on Thursday from 5-7 p.m.. Pandemic guidelines (mask wearing and social distancing) will be followed. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Susan B. Koman Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, in memory of Amalia T. DeCrescenzo. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
.