Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amanda Jayne (Petrillo) Stalker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stalker, Amanda Jayne (Petrillo) SCHODACK LANDING Amanda Jayne Stalker (Petrillo) of Schodack Landing passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020, with her sisters at her side at the Samaritan Hospital Hospice Unit. She is survived by her children, Alycia Petrillo and Adam Brinkman (Rachel); and her grandchildren, Logan, Landon, Austin, Lily, Adyleena, Alexander and Evangelina. She is also survived by her sisters, Maria Petrillo, Susan Gnirke (Ken Duryea), Lucille (Gary) Schuka, and Cecelia Mansfield; and her most precious companions, Goldie and Sunshine, her kitties. She was predeceased by her parents, Mario and Vivien (Montanye) Petrillo; her sisters, Kathy Ann, and Karen Lou; and her niece, Kelsey Rose Gnirke. Mandy will be remembered for her artistic talents, her poetry and a passion for loving her God. She loved being barefoot and fancy free, her butterfly effect of handing out smiles to anyone who needed one. She grew up in Nassau where she enjoyed fishing, picking daisies and loving life. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and made her heart so happy. She also enjoyed time playing with them, teaching them how to play guitar and just playing. Lots of love and laughter embodied her time with them. She will be remembered for walking with a bounce in her step and big smile on her face and caring so compassionately for others. Her family sends heartfelt gratitude to Unity House Domestic Violence Program for helping her move through many changes in her life. Aimee, Sarah, and Carrie you are all amazing and compassionate souls. Our thank you to the Hospice Unit at Samaritan Hospital, she received the most amazing care, love and support. Ericka one and Ericka two, Brianna, Karin, Alicia and every single person who helped her and her family at the end of her journey. As Mandy left this Earth in peace, the morning sun shining gently and brightly all over her, our hearts were broken. Our peace is found in knowing her and knowing her suffering is done. She will remain in our hearts always. Thank you for her many friends, her nieces and nephews, cousins, all for loving her as we did. A memorial Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church in Nassau on March 21, at 11 a.m. Donations in Mandy's memory may be sent to Unity House (Domestic Violence Program), 504 Broadway, Troy, NY, 12180.







Stalker, Amanda Jayne (Petrillo) SCHODACK LANDING Amanda Jayne Stalker (Petrillo) of Schodack Landing passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020, with her sisters at her side at the Samaritan Hospital Hospice Unit. She is survived by her children, Alycia Petrillo and Adam Brinkman (Rachel); and her grandchildren, Logan, Landon, Austin, Lily, Adyleena, Alexander and Evangelina. She is also survived by her sisters, Maria Petrillo, Susan Gnirke (Ken Duryea), Lucille (Gary) Schuka, and Cecelia Mansfield; and her most precious companions, Goldie and Sunshine, her kitties. She was predeceased by her parents, Mario and Vivien (Montanye) Petrillo; her sisters, Kathy Ann, and Karen Lou; and her niece, Kelsey Rose Gnirke. Mandy will be remembered for her artistic talents, her poetry and a passion for loving her God. She loved being barefoot and fancy free, her butterfly effect of handing out smiles to anyone who needed one. She grew up in Nassau where she enjoyed fishing, picking daisies and loving life. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and made her heart so happy. She also enjoyed time playing with them, teaching them how to play guitar and just playing. Lots of love and laughter embodied her time with them. She will be remembered for walking with a bounce in her step and big smile on her face and caring so compassionately for others. Her family sends heartfelt gratitude to Unity House Domestic Violence Program for helping her move through many changes in her life. Aimee, Sarah, and Carrie you are all amazing and compassionate souls. Our thank you to the Hospice Unit at Samaritan Hospital, she received the most amazing care, love and support. Ericka one and Ericka two, Brianna, Karin, Alicia and every single person who helped her and her family at the end of her journey. As Mandy left this Earth in peace, the morning sun shining gently and brightly all over her, our hearts were broken. Our peace is found in knowing her and knowing her suffering is done. She will remain in our hearts always. Thank you for her many friends, her nieces and nephews, cousins, all for loving her as we did. A memorial Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church in Nassau on March 21, at 11 a.m. Donations in Mandy's memory may be sent to Unity House (Domestic Violence Program), 504 Broadway, Troy, NY, 12180. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close