Myers, Amanda L. COEYMANS HOLLOW It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of our beloved Amanda Lynn Myers, 32, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at home. Amanda was born on November 11, 1987, to Kim Myers-Burrows (Jody) and Scott Myers. She was raised in Coeymans Hollow and educated in the R-C-S school district. Ever since she was a child, she had a deep love of all animals. She would rescue wounded birds, chipmunks, care and nurture homeless pets, and volunteered at various animal shelters in her early 20's. Amanda had a strong, passionate personality and wasn't shy about speaking up for a cause she believed in, especially when it involved mistreatment of animals. You always knew where you stood with Amanda because she freely shared her thoughts and opinions even if she knew it differed from yours; and she was articulate enough to present such a good case that sometimes she swayed you to her side. She was fiercely protective of those she loved: family, friends, and especially her daughter, who was the light of her life. Amanda faced many health challenges during her life, including M.S., but she fought on determined to overcome them and be a strong influence in her daughter's life. Along with her love of animals, she instilled in Cadence her love of nature and exploration. Together they spent their time hiking in the woods, just gazing at the stars in the evenings, and finding the nearest watering hole in the summer to cool off in. While her loss leaves an immeasurable void in our lives, we know she is at peace and watching us from above. In addition to her parents and stepfather, Amanda is survived by her cherished daughter Cadence Spencer; brother Justin Myers (Olivia Losee); niece Sophia Myers and nephew Aiden Myers; aunts, Kathryn Rafferty and Pamela Rafferty; cousin Briana Borger (Max Sickles) and her daughters, Kaci and Kylie Sickles; close friend and Cadence's father Dave Spencer; and her treasured, loving companion John Downes. She is also survived by many other loved aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Edward and Velma Rafferty; paternal grandparents, Marge and Art Myers; and her nephew Jaxson Myers. She is also reunited in heaven with her best friend, Alisha, whom she has deeply missed. Due to the current pandemic, all services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. If you wish to remember Amanda in a special way, please consider a donation to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or online at https://mohawkhumane.org/donate
.