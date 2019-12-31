|
|
Williams, Amanda Lynn GREENE, N.Y. Amanda Lynn Williams, 34, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at home. Born on September 4, 1985 in Albany, N.Y., Amanda is the daughter of Bonnie and Joe Hildenbrand and William Scott Williams. Amanda was predeceased by Mary Boyere (Bolaski), Barry Boyere, Charles and Sylvia Hildenbrand, and Paul Williams. Besides her parents, Amanda is survived by her fiance, Tom Reich; her children, Frankie Lebron, Leah and Avery Reich; grandparents, Irene and Bernie Burnell; siblings, Nicole Carter, Matthew Hildenbrand, and Christopher, Merissa, Stephanie, William (Scotty), Dallas, Samantha, and Shannon Williams; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at the Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, Altamont, NY 12009 on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. Services from the funeral home begin at 11 a.m. with final services at the Bethlehem Rural Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the St. Jude Research Hospital at or the Greene Emergency Squad at 30 Birdsall Street, Greene, NY 13778.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 31, 2019