Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Lynn Williams


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amanda Lynn Williams Obituary
Williams, Amanda Lynn GREENE, N.Y. Amanda Lynn Williams, 34, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at home. Born on September 4, 1985 in Albany, N.Y., Amanda is the daughter of Bonnie and Joe Hildenbrand and William Scott Williams. Amanda was predeceased by Mary Boyere (Bolaski), Barry Boyere, Charles and Sylvia Hildenbrand, and Paul Williams. Besides her parents, Amanda is survived by her fiance, Tom Reich; her children, Frankie Lebron, Leah and Avery Reich; grandparents, Irene and Bernie Burnell; siblings, Nicole Carter, Matthew Hildenbrand, and Christopher, Merissa, Stephanie, William (Scotty), Dallas, Samantha, and Shannon Williams; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at the Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, Altamont, NY 12009 on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. Services from the funeral home begin at 11 a.m. with final services at the Bethlehem Rural Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the St. Jude Research Hospital at or the Greene Emergency Squad at 30 Birdsall Street, Greene, NY 13778.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredendall Funeral Home
Download Now