Slaven, Amanda M. ROTTERDAM Amanda M. Slaven, 33, had her life taken tragically, Sunday, November 1, 2020, in a motor vehicle collision. Amanda was born in Catskill to John Slaven and Patricia Shadick. She spent most of her life in Greene County before moving to Rotterdam several years ago. Amanda was a graduate of Coxsackie Athens High School and Hudson Valley Community College. She began working for New York State in 2007, currently she was a supervisor for the Department of Taxation & Finance in Latham. Amanda was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, John "Poppie" Slaven. She is survived by her son, Matson Mrozinski, and Matson's father, Matthew Mrozinski; her father John (Kelly) Slaven; her mother Patricia (Rick) Shadick; her paternal grandmother, Emily (Charles) Morse; her maternal grandmother, Bernice McCabe; two siblings, Peter Bluschke, and Nicole Grecco; four stepsiblings, Josh and Nicholas Shadick, Christopher and Courtney Clickner; several aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, along with her pets, Sam, McKenzie, Marbles and Godric. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service on Saturday, November 7, at 12 p.m. in the Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. Those wishing to extend their condolences to Amanda's family will have an opportunity to do so on Saturday at the cemetery from 11:15 a.m. until 12 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local humane society of your choice.