Rinaldi, Ambrose A. ALBANY Ambrose A. Rinaldi, 99 years old, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ambrose was born and educated in Albany. He graduated from Philip Schuyler High School and attended Albany Business College before serving in the US Army during World War II. He was stationed at various locations across the U.S. mainland and North Pacific including Fort Eustis in Virginia and Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. Following the war, Ambrose returned to Albany and worked full time at the U.S. Post Office while attending Siena College in the evenings. He received a degree from Siena in Business Administration and completed master level coursework in Sociology. After college, he worked in personnel management at the Watervliet Arsenal for 25 years, eventually becoming the chief of personnel management. After retiring from the Arsenal, Ambrose worked for the NYS Departments of Environmental Conservation and Taxation and Finance as a personnel and training coordinator. Ambrose was a people person with a unique ability to identify an individual's strengths and talents. Ambrose was a dedicated family man and a practitioner of a holistic and active lifestyle. He believed in the importance of exercise, nutrition and prayer. He was a long-time member of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville and cultivated learning, generosity and spiritual growth in self and others. As a family and community member, Ambrose was a role model for kindness and was loved by many. Ambrose was born on December 26, 1919, and was the son of the late Vincent and Mary Rinaldi. He was the beloved husband of Theresa Tarzia-Rinaldi (happily married for 70 plus years); father/(in-law) to Gary (Mary Ellen) Rinaldi, Andrew (Mary) Rinaldi, Christopher (Svetlana) Rinaldi and Mary (Daniel) Rinaldi-Hurteau; grandfather to Michael Rinaldi, Nicholas Rinaldi, Kate and Peter Rinaldi, Alicia and Gabrielle Hurteau; brother/brother-in-law to the late Alexander and Georgia Rinaldi; brother-in-law to James and Matilda Duncan, the late Aldo and Anne Zanotta and the late Dominic Tarzia. Ambrose also had many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held at the New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, on Wednesday, December 11 from 4 until 7 p.m. All are welcome. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, December 12 at 10:30 a.m. at St Pius X Church, Loudonville. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 10, 2019