Caccamo, Amelia DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. Amelia Caccamo, 90, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Brandywine Hospital. She passed peacefully after a short illness. Born and educated in Siderno Marina, Calabria, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Giuseppina (Fragomeni) Muia. She lived for many years in Delmar, was an active member of St. Thomas parish, and worked in the Bethlehem School District. She spent her final years in Downingtown, Pa. She lived for her family, passing on many amazing pasta and cookie recipes to her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderfully kind and devoted person, a sweet soul, as expressed by many in the days since her passing. Amelia came to the United States in the early 1950s, and became a U.S. citizen on March 20, 1956. She married her late husband of 55 years, Vincent Caccamo, in Brooklyn, N.Y., in July, 1956, and moved to Albany shortly thereafter. She was mother to John (Lynda) Caccamo of Troy, Vincent (Sandy) Caccamo of Fairview, Pa., and JoAnna (Andrew) Benton of Downingtown, Pa.; grandmother of Jessica, Vincent, Nicholas, John, and William; sister of Arthur (Grace) Muia, Frank (Joanne) Muia; and the late Sylvia (Pasquale) Diano; also survived by many cousins, nephews, and nieces. Amelia's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, January 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave. Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020