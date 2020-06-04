Donlon, Amy B. ALTAMONT Amy B. Donlon, 66 of Western Avenue, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her residence after a brief illness. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Lois M. Mesnig Brearton and James E. Brearton. Amy was a graduate of Marylrose Academy High School in Albany, Boston College, Magna cum Laude and received her master's degree in occupational therapy from Boston University. She was an occupational therapist for the CP Center in Albany and later for BOCES, retiring in 2013. Amy was an avid reader and loved movies; trips to Cape Cod and swimming at Tawasentha Park. Amy adored her daughter, Jackie and spending time with family. Survivors in addition to her daughter, Jackie (Destiny) Donlon; are her siblings, Barbara A. (Michael) Smith, James J. (Peggy) Brearton, and Christine B. (James) Breitenfeld; and her former husband, Stephen Donlon. Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum in Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Amy B. Donlon to Our Lady Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road Latham, NY, 12110. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 4, 2020.