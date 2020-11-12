1/1
Amy B. Edwards
Edwards, Amy B. SPEIGLETOWN On November 4, 2020, after a brief illness, Amy Edwards passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her sisterhood of friends. Born on March 1, 1958, and raised in Lansingburgh and Speigletown, Amy was the daughter of the late Ruth and Duane Edwards; and sister of the late Peter Edwards. Amy graduated from Lansingburgh High School in 1976 and attended H.V.C.C. During her young adult life, Amy enjoyed her days as a gunner with the Muchachos Drum and Bugle Corp from Troy, and subsequently, her fun-filled evenings with friends on the Ale House Ladies' Dart League as well as the summer soft ball team. Amy loved traveling. Especially dear to her heart were times spent in Ogunquit, Maine, with the love of her life and her "rock," Larry Mullins, who passed away two years ago. When not on the road, Amy could be found at a music venue, a movie, a play, or a festival, or at home, snuggling with her precious feline companions, Abigail and Louise. During her career, Amy was an assistant vice president at Key Trust before moving on to pursue her passion as creator and owner/operator of "Amy's Spice of Life," a unique Cajun cuisine food truck which was a popular stop at the New York State Albany campus and various Capital District events. After a very serious illness, Amy spent her recuperation time at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital in Schenectady. In appreciation for the love and care she received there, Amy happily spent the last 21 years as a devoted and beloved volunteer at Sunnyview. This, she felt, was her life's purpose. A short video about Amy's acts of kindness may be viewed at: facebook.com/SunnyviewRehabFoundation Friends are invited to attend a graveside service in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, 51 Belle Ave., Troy, on Saturday, November 14, at 1 p.m. Kindly wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Amy's memory to Saratoga Hospice, your local food pantry, or your favorite charity would be welcomed. For online condolences please visit TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Elmwood Hill Cemetery
