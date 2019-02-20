Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy L. Pickett Haskins. View Sign

Haskins, Amy L. Pickett TROY Amy L. Pickett Haskins, 41, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of Sandra and Kim Pickett. She is also survived by her husband Douglas Haskins Jr.; and their children, Douglas Haskins III and Donald Haskins. Amy graduated from Lansingburgh High School in 1995 before going on to VOTEC, where she received her certificate in horticulture. Amy also worked for N.Y.S. Education Department at SUNY as a library clerk II. Amy loved the outdoors especially, camping, the ocean, fishing, most of all she loved spending time with her family especially all the children. She is also survived by her siblings, Stacey Moore (Chris), Kim Pickett Jr., William D. Pickett (Michele) and her twin sister, Lisa A. Helmar (Jason). Amy was the number one aunt to all. Amy will be missed by her very large family and numerous friends. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 21, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A funeral service will follow starting at 7 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family online please visit,







181 Troy Schenectady Road

Watervliet , NY 12189

