Amy L. Travis
Travis, Amy L. CLIFTON PARK Amy L. Travis, 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Amy was the daughter of the late John Bertram and Gladys Saunders. Amy was also the loving daughter of Joseph Kapenos Sr. Amy was the devoted wife to the late Gary L. Travis. They were married for 45 loving years. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, on Wednesday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 12 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the service in the Hudson View Cemetery, Mechanicville. Masks are required at the funeral home, inside and outside of the chapel. Social distancing will also be followed. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
NOV
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
NOV
11
Interment
Hudson View Cemetery
