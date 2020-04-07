|
Ricci, Amy Louise REXFORD Amy Louise Ricci, age 58, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020, after a long battle with cancer with her husband Paul by her side. Amy was born on May 19, 1961, in Schenectady to the late Clara (Campriello) Getty. Amy attended Linton High School and after graduation continued her education at SUNY Oneonta. She earned her master's degree from Russell Sage and went on to work as a registered dietician. She was a food and safety auditor for EcoSure. Amy was raised in the outdoors and especially loved the lake. She spent many a summer boating and fishing on Lake George and camping with her family. She enjoyed her time outdoors in any season and was an avid cross-country skier when she was younger. The warmer weather would bring her out to the green, perfecting her golf swing. She also loved to bowl. Amy will be greatly missed by many, including her beloved husband, Paul Ricci; her wonderful son Matthew (Courtney) Ricci; her soon to be born first grandson Avery; her sister Kathleen Getty; and her uncle Attilio (Art) Ciavattini. Amy was predeceased by her aunt Rose (Zizi) Ciavattini. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, April 9, from 5-7 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home's Unity StationTM, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Here, guests will be able to share their condolences through a live video feed connected to the family inside while staying in the safety of their vehicle as they pass through. Feel free to drop off sympathy cards, food or any other comforts for the family as well. A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, April 10, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home for the immediate family only. It will be available to view on Facebook Live at the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home's Facebook page. Interment will be private in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the P.O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 and Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Boulevard Albany, NY 12208. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Amy's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2020