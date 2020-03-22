Karas, Amy Lynn ALBANY Amy Lynn Karas, born July 2, 1979, in Albany, passed away suddenly Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020. Amy had a huge heart and an even bigger smile; she was impossible not to love and she will be missed by all who knew her. Amy grew up in Averill Park and graduated from Averill Park high school in 1998. She is survived by her longtime boyfriend Dan Kelley; sisters, Lisa Marusso (Cosimino) and April Hernandez (Carlos); several aunts and uncles including Jason and Christine Sutter, Greg and Gina Hulse and Mark and Sandy McBride; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins who all loved her very much. Amy was predeceased by her parents Will Karas and Cheryl Hulse Karas; and her beloved uncle Peter Karas. A celebration of her spirit will be scheduled for later this year. Please visit www.cremationcapitaldistrict.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020