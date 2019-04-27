Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sacred Heart Church Spring Avenue, Troy , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Church, Spring Avenue, Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Teta, Amy Lynn TROY Amy Lynn Teta, 44 of Troy, peacefully passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at The Albany Medical Center. She was surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Amy was born in Troy and was the loving wife of Nicholas Anthony Teta Jr.; and the daughter of Andrew A. and Lynda S. Margo Miele of Troy. Amy graduated from Troy High School and Maria College in Albany where she received her R.N. degree. Amy was employed as a nurse manager at The Heritage House in Troy. She was a wonderful, kind, caring and giving person. She was the best mom her children could ever ask for. Amy was a true, loyal friend to all. She was always the life of the party. In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her children, Nicholas Anthony Teta III, Olivia Lynn Teta and Hailey Maria Teta; and her siblings, Gina Adamo, Angelo (Mandy) Miele, Stephanie (Christopher) O'Brien and Frances (Patrick) Fogarty. Amy was the daughter-in-law of Terry Vas Nunes (Allen) and Nicholas A. Teta Sr.(Danielle). She was the sister-in-law of Shari Casazza, John Haag, Kevin and Anthony Teta, Ryan Perdew, Henry, Ryan and Melissa Vas Nunes. Amy also leaves behind 14 nieces and nephews, along with an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. The funeral service for Amy will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Spring Avenue, Troy, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the church on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Roman S. Harasymiak and Philip J. Bocketti of The Bocketti Funeral Home, Troy.







