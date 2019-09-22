Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea Alexander Nero. View Sign Service Information Bates & Anderson-Redmond & Keeler Funeral Home 110 Geeen St Hudson , NY 12534 (518)-828-3371 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bates & Anderson-Redmond & Keeler Funeral Home 110 Geeen St Hudson , NY 12534 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Mary's Church 429 East Allen St. Hudson , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nero, Andrea Alexander HUDSON Andrea Nero, 75 of Hudson, passed peacefully on September 16, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Andrea was born on August 7, 1945, in the Bronx, raised in Mount Vernon, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Johanna Alexander (Krueger) and Ivan John (Hryorchuck) Alexander. She was predeceased by her brothers, Peter, John, and Michael; and sister Pauline. Andrea is survived by her two sons, Joseph (Lisa) Nero and James (Jessica) Nero; nieces, Nina and Kim; nephews, Gregory and Matthew; and the two loves of her life, Samantha Maye Nero and Wilhelmina Grace Nero. "See ya later alligator, in a while crocodile" Andrea moved to Hudson after graduating from A.B Davis High School in Mount Vernon and attended the Cavell School of Nursing where she began her career of being a beloved and devoted caregiver. She continued her pursuit of education obtaining both her bachelor's degree and master's degree in nursing education. Andrea worked at Columbia Memorial Hospital for nearly 30 years before moving to Connecticut for the next chapter in her life. For the next ten years, Andrea continued her career in nursing education and staff development at Bristol Hospital where she also made lasting memories and great friends. Andrea later moved back to New York, living in Troy, to be closer to her family and worked as an associate director for the New York State Nurses Association where she later retired from. Andrea then moved back to Hudson to be closer to her friends, family, and to begin life as a grandmother. Andrea's love of the ocean and the rocky coast lead her to the state of Maine many times throughout her life, traveling with family, many of her good friends, or just by herself for a peaceful getaway. Andrea will be remembered for her bullish ways and telling you like it is, but as well for her generosity, kindness, and loving heart. Andrea's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of St. Peter's Hospital and especially to the members and staff of the Oncology Departments and the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 24, from 4-7 p.m. at Bates and Anderson-Redmond Keeler Funeral Home, 110 Green St., Hudson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 25, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 429 East Allen St., Hudson. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Andrea's name may be made to the St. Peter's Medical Oncology Department and/or the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.







