Colarusso, Andrea "Andy" WATERVLIET Andrea "Andy" Colarusso, 86, died peacefully Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Shaker Place Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Colonie. Andy was born in Frosolone, Italy on May 24, 1933, the son of the late Antonio and Filomene Colontonio Colarusso. He was raised on the family farm in Italy before coming to the United States in 1952 and settling in Troy with his family on 5th Avenue. He was a bartender at Casale's Tavern in Troy earlier in his life. Along with his two brothers, Donato and Carmen, they owned and operated the Home Style Bakery in Mechanicville from 1968-1994. He later was employed as a baker for the Bella Napoli Bakery in Troy from 1994-2014 when he retired. Andy loved horse racing and enjoyed trips to the Saratoga Race Course. He also enjoyed watching golf, professional wrestling and was a New York Yankees fan. He was the beloved husband of 33 years of Gloria Beiso Colarusso of Watervliet and the late Mary Medici Colarusso; father of Anna (John) Scavo of New Smyrna Beach, Fla; grandfather of John (Cindy) Scavo, Jr. of Clifton Park, Jason Scavo (Kim Brizzell) of Colonie and Shawn (Jennifer) Scavo of Latham; great grandfather of Amber, John Paul Scavo, III, Isabella, Emma and Zachary Scavo and the late Jason Anthony Scavo, Jr.; brother of Donato "Danny" (late Doris) Colarusso of Halfmoon and Carmen (Maria) Colarusso of Ballston Spa; uncle of Rosie Hooey of Interlaken, Fla.; special friend of Ann Fraser and her beloved dog Lola and Mary Gaynor, both of Watervliet. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Gloria would like to thank the nurses and staff at Shaker Place for their kindness and support to Andy and our family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately for the family only under the direction of the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mary's Kitchen, c/o Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Avenue, Watervliet, NY 12189 or to the , 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205. Condolence book available at







