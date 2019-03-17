In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea Lewis Siek. View Sign

SIEK Andrea Lewis September 7, 1948March 16, 2017 Second Year Anniversary By the calendar, you died two years ago on March 16th. To me, the devastating feeling of your death feels like yesterday, but it seems like 100 years sense I've held you. The void you've left in my life is monumental; the pain is still excruciating, and my depth of sorrow immense. Sweet memories of you are a double edged sword; upon reflection they give me tremendous joy, frequently followed by the tormenting anguish that we'll never experience those moments again. Although shattered, my heart is overflowing with my enormous and eternal love for you. I take great comfort in my belief that we are soulmates and your spirit is continually guiding me in all that I do. It gives me immeasurable solace to trust that you are still continually with me, and even disclosing the fact at times. You will always have my utmost respect, enduring devotion, and eternal gratitude. With All My Love, Your Husband Rich



