SIEK Andrea Lewis September 7, 1948March 16, 2017 Third Year Anniversary Andrea: my lover, my wife, my mentor, my life. The calendar and my mind tell me you died three years ago. However, my heart and my very essence say it was only yesterday. The scars of time are slowly smoothing over the sharpness of the pain of your death. However, my love for you is as intense as ever and will never be diminished. I miss you with my whole heart and entire being. I love you. Your Devoted Husband, Rich
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020