Ebert, Andrea M. GUILDERLAND Andrea M. Ebert, 96, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Andrea was the daughter of the late Andrew J. and Helen M. Shufelt. Andrea was the devoted wife to Albert W. Ebert. They were married 76 years. Andrea was a dance instructor for Arthur Murray in Albany. Later in life, she was a real estate agent with Betty Lent. She was the greatest mom and wife. Andrea is survived by her daughters, Ella Mae Ebert (Paul Askew), Cheryl D. Hotaling (Keith) and Bonnie L. Draisey (Steven); four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by all her siblings. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a short service held at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY, 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020