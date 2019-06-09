Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew A. Aiezza Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

Aiezza, Andrew A. Sr. DELMAR Andrew A. Aiezza Sr., 100, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Pasquale and Giovannina Tascione Aiezza. Mr. Aiezza graduated from St. Anthony's School and Philip Schuyler High School. He was a printer and night supervisor for Eastern Tablet. He was also a printer at Boyd Printing, retiring in 1984. Mr. Aiezza was a proud World War II Army veteran having served with the Signal Corps. in North Africa, Italy, France and Germany. He was a member and chapter commander of the Albany Catholic War Veterans and past commander of the Pat Aiezza Post #1181. He was a communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Church and the V.A. Hospital Chapel, where he was an altar server for 35 years. Andy and his wife Frances enjoyed their yearly trips to Aruba, decorating their home and celebrating the holidays, but most of all spending time with their families. He was the devoted husband of 68 years of the late Frances DeMaria Aiezza; father of Pat A. Aiezza of East Greenbush and Andrew A. (Deborah) Aiezza Jr. of Schodack; brother of Mary (late Charlie) Triolo, Salvatore (late Theresa) Aiezza, and the late Carmen (late Frances), Elizabeth (Kenneth) Holmes, Jennie (late Charlie) Stumpf, Pat Aiezza, Lucy (late Wally) Sheldon, Rose (Robert) Teson and Anna (Joseph) Mottolese. He was the grandfather of Melissa Carpinello Aiezza, Pat (Renee) Aiezza Jr., Gianna Aiezza, Lee (Jessica) Aiezza and Amanda (Kristopher) Keenan; also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A special thank you to Father Joe Grasso and Gerry Ladouceur, Deacon of the V.A. Hospital Chapel; the staff and caregivers at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehab. Center and Millview Assisted Living Facility for their wonderful care and compassion these last few years. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Monday, June 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Andy's funeral will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. Interment with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142, memo ID #11657586. Online condolences may be offered at











Published in Albany Times Union from June 9 to June 10, 2019

