Post, Andrew A. CASTLETON Andrew A. Post, 31, died suddenly on February 19, 2019, in Schodack. Andrew was a Castleton resident and is survived by his parents, Harry N. Post and Corina A. Lewis. He was the father of Austin Alexander Post and Maverick Bentley Post; brother of Brandon Post and Ryan Post, and also leaves several nieces and nephews behind. Calling hours will be from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, February 22, in the Ray Funeral Home, 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton. A brief funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.

Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
