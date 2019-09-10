|
Bell, Andrew C. MECHANICVILLE Andrew C. Bell, 42 of S. Central Ave. in Mechanicville, died on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy after being stricken at his home. He was born in Albany on July 17, 1977 and was the beloved son of Charleen Mostkiewicz Bell of Mechanicville and the late Eugene R. Bell. Andy was a graduate of Shenendehowa High School, class of 1996 and attended Schenectady Community College. He was a deli clerk for Fresh Market in Latham at the time of his death. He had a great love for cats and traveled extensively with his mother. Funeral will be held on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Calling hours will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday (today) in the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 10, 2019