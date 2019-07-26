Doriski, Andrew SCHAGHTICOKE Andrew Doriski of Brown Road, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. He was 90. Born on September 11, 1928, in Lodi, N.J., son of the late Peter and Bessie (Behuniak) Doriski Sr. He was the husband of the late Helen D. (McDonough) Doriski. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was honorably discharged after his service in Korea. He worked as a forklift operator for Behr-Manning. Andrew was a parishioner of Transfiguration Parish (formerly St. John's) and a member of the Greenwich VFW Post 7291, Schaghticoke American Legion Post 731, the Greenwich Elks Club and the Norton Retiree Club. He always enjoyed the outdoors. Survivors include his brothers, Paul Doriski of Glenville, George Doriski Sr. of Fayetteville, N.C., Theodore Doriski of Jacksonville, N.C.; and his sister, Helen Doriski of Schaghticoke; his nieces and nephews, Patsy Andes of Schaghticoke, Allene Doriski of Schaghticoke, Gregory Doriski of Greenwich and Michael Doriski of Glenville. Also survived by other nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Andrew's family would like to thank his R.N., Jillian at Samaritan Hospital for her care and attention and Patsy for being his niece, neighbor, chauffeur and go-for. Relatives and friends may call from 2 - 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, in Transfiguration Parish, 17 S. Main St., Schaghticoke. The funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday in the church and burial will follow with military honors in St. John's Cemetery. Kindly consider donations to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675 in memory of Andrew Doriski. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com ..
Published in Albany Times Union on July 26, 2019