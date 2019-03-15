Yager, Andrew F. Jr. TROY Andrew F. Yager Jr., 54 of 8th Street, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong Troy resident, he was the son of the late Andrew F. Yager Sr. and Jacqueline Rigney. Andy has been employed for the past 36 years at the N.Y.S. Department of Health in Albany. He was a sports enthusiast who loved children was active in the CYO and coached and umpired many baseball, basketball and football games in the area. He was a member of the Capital District Baseball Umpires Association, the IAABO #436, the CDFOA and NY SACFO. In 2017 he was named to the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame. He was the loving husband of Carol Sousis; and devoted father of Andrew F. Yager III of Lansingburgh, Russell Sousis (Krystal) of Cohoes, Amanda Smith (Francis) of Troy, Stephen Kortum (Charriena) of Hawaii, Allyssa Kortum (Osvaldo) of Latham and the late Derek Kortum. He was the brother of William Rigney Sr. (Phyllis) of Palm Harbor, Fla., Stella Mirocki (Kenneth) of Troy, Jacqueline Agan (Stephen) of West Sand Lake, the late Mary Jane Folmsbee and Michael Rigney. Twelve grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. The funeral services will be on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday prior to the service from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC, 27513. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary