Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Yager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew F. Yager Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrew F. Yager Jr. Obituary
Yager, Andrew F. Jr. TROY Andrew F. Yager Jr., 54 of 8th Street, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong Troy resident, he was the son of the late Andrew F. Yager Sr. and Jacqueline Rigney. Andy has been employed for the past 36 years at the N.Y.S. Department of Health in Albany. He was a sports enthusiast who loved children was active in the CYO and coached and umpired many baseball, basketball and football games in the area. He was a member of the Capital District Baseball Umpires Association, the IAABO #436, the CDFOA and NY SACFO. In 2017 he was named to the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame. He was the loving husband of Carol Sousis; and devoted father of Andrew F. Yager III of Lansingburgh, Russell Sousis (Krystal) of Cohoes, Amanda Smith (Francis) of Troy, Stephen Kortum (Charriena) of Hawaii, Allyssa Kortum (Osvaldo) of Latham and the late Derek Kortum. He was the brother of William Rigney Sr. (Phyllis) of Palm Harbor, Fla., Stella Mirocki (Kenneth) of Troy, Jacqueline Agan (Stephen) of West Sand Lake, the late Mary Jane Folmsbee and Michael Rigney. Twelve grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. The funeral services will be on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday prior to the service from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC, 27513. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now