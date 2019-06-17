Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Fitzgerald Flynn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Flynn, Andrew Fitzgerald TROY Andrew Fitzgerald Flynn, born in Troy on June 5, 1979, passed away peacefully at Samaritan Hospital in Troy on June 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Andrew was the beloved son of the late James L. Flynn and Phyllis Flynn Mescia, and the stepson of Nicholas G. Mescia. He was the devoted and loving husband of Amanda C. (Burkart) Flynn. Andrew is survived by his siblings, James L. Flynn (Diane) of Troy, David W. Flynn (Christin) of Troy, and Caroline V. Flynn (Colleen Miclette) of Cropseyville. He is also survived by his aunt, Alice Flynn, with whom he had a special bond; his aunts, Rebecca Flannery and Deborah Diehl; his in-laws, Andy and Donna Praga; and grandparents in-law, Carl and Cathy Redcross. Nothing meant more to Andrew than his wife, family and friends. His spirit lit up any room he entered, and he leaves behind scores of extended family, friends, co-workers and acquaintances who will never forget his kindness, laughter, and easy smile. Anyone that knew him, knew how much he loved the New York Yankees, the Grateful Dead, and enjoyed a good adventure. Andrew has selflessly donated his body to the Albany Medical College Anatomical Gift Program in the hopes that he may be able to help others, and that there is some good that comes from all that he went through. His wife and family would like to thank the staff at Samaritan Hospital, with a very special thank you to the nurses and PCTs on the 4th Floor Pavilion, Palliative Care Partners, and the staffs at the Hildegard Medicus Cancer Center Medical Oncology & Radiation Oncology. All of their kindness, compassion and care truly meant the world to us. A private celebration of Andrew's life will be held at a later date. In memory of Andrew, donations can be made to Palliative Care Partners c/o The Community Hospice Foundation by mail at 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or online at



