Andrew H. Placito Jr.
Placito, Andrew H. Jr. ALBANY Andrew H. Placito Jr., 74, entered eternal life on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Stratton Veterans Medical Center. Born in Syracuse, Andrew was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Assunda Galeazza Placito Sr.; and his brother Michael. He is survived by his wife Debra Quadrini Placito; and his two sons, Andrew "Drew" III (Jamie), his granddaughters, Lasley and Gianna, and Alexander (Catherine). He was very proud of his sons and their many accomplishments and the men they became. His joy and spirit for life were his granddaughters. He is also survived by his sister Elizabeth Picciotto (Joseph); his brother Ralph Placito (Pamela) and sister-in-law Dori. Andrew wanted to express a special "Thank you" to the staff at the Stratton Veterans Medical Center and Infusion Clinic staff. To Dr. Donald Pasquale, Nicolle Martin RN and Tess Phierbecker for making his journey comfortable and with dignity. Andrew was a Vietnam War Veteran serving in the 4th Division. He would like to say "Thank you" to all that have touched his life and given him the gift of their time. Funeral services will be held privately. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Thomas Patrick Morrison Foundation, P.O. Box 238, Guilderland, NY, 12084. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com








Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
