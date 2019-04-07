Fusco, Andrew J. Jr. GUILDERLAND Andrew J. Fusco, Jr., entered into eternal rest on April 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 17, 1942, the son of the late Mary A. Fusco and Andrew J. Fusco, Sr., and was a lifelong resident of Albany. Andy was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1961 to 1963. He was the owner of Fusco's Diner in Albany and also worked as a chef at several local restaurants over the years. Andy's love of cooking extended to his family and friends, and family events always included a tasty dish he prepared. He loved spending time with family, whether it be summer pool parties, sporting events and horse shows, concerts, and many, many days of babysitting both grandchildren and grand dogs. Andy was the type of man that showed tremendous support to the ones he loved and he was the person his family depended on, both in good and challenging times. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed annual deep-sea fishing trips with his brothers and friends. Andy enjoyed playing cards and visiting casinos where you could find him at the slot machines or poker tables. Andy's quiet strength, love and sense of humor will be greatly missed by his friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Irene Fusco, whom he adored for 52 years of marriage; children, Renee Calkins (Dwight), Brian Fusco (Carey) and Alicia Bivona (Steve Terry); grandchildren, Logan, Lena, Tyler, Kelsey, Aidan, Nick and Sophia; siblings, Michael Fusco (Helen), Ralph Fusco (Sue) and Angel Fusco; and brother-in-law, Richard Grochot. Calling hours will be Monday April 8, at Christ the King Church, 20 Sumpter Ave., Guilderland from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service to honor and celebrate his life will immediately follow. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Guilderland. For those who wish to honor and remember Andy, please consider making a donation to Street Soldiers (c/o Renee Fahey), a local organization feeding people in need, 12 Hoffman St., Selkirk, NY 12158. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2019