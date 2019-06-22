Hornauer, Andrew J. LOUDONVILLE Andrew J. Hornauer, 92, of Marie Parkway died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in his home. Born in Albany, Andrew had lived on Marie Parkway for 63 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during World War II. Andrew was a longtime employee of the Times Union working as a graphic artist. After his retirement from the Times Union, he worked for 20 years for Cranberry Productions in Latham before retiring at the age of 91. Known for his generosity and kindness, Andrew never had a bad word to say about anyone. He was a family man who deeply loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandson. He was a self taught pianist and loved to play Gershwin, he was a member of the Latham Elks and he was an avid golfer. Andrew was the husband of the late Evelyn Gottberg Hornauer; father of Lynn Greenwalt of Colonie, Chris Hornauer of Norwalk, Conn. and the late Lori Loggins; grandfather of Jon Greenwalt (Amanda), Ryan Loggins (Jill), Tyler Loggins and Ashley Loggins; great-grandfather of Benjamin Loggins; father-in-law of Robert and Karin Loggins; and longtime companion of Ethel Abdelnour. He also leaves behind two cats that he loved dearly. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union from June 22 to June 23, 2019