Motkowicz, Andrew J. WATERVLIET Andrew J. Motkowicz, 69, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Stanley and Helen Motkowicz; and brother to the late Carol McCord. Andrew is survived by his sister, Margaret Robinson of Downers Grove, Ill.; and his brother, Michael A. Motkowicz of Watervliet. He was the uncle of John, Veronica and Beth; and great-uncle of Dawn. He will be truly missed by his many friends, especially by his brother Mike. Funeral services for Andrew will be private. Those wishing to remember Andrew in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to The Arthritis Foundation
at Arthritis.org
or to Rensselaer County Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit ParkerBrosMemorial.com