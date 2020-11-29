1/1
Andrew J. Motkowicz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Motkowicz, Andrew J. WATERVLIET Andrew J. Motkowicz, 69, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Stanley and Helen Motkowicz; and brother to the late Carol McCord. Andrew is survived by his sister, Margaret Robinson of Downers Grove, Ill.; and his brother, Michael A. Motkowicz of Watervliet. He was the uncle of John, Veronica and Beth; and great-uncle of Dawn. He will be truly missed by his many friends, especially by his brother Mike. Funeral services for Andrew will be private. Those wishing to remember Andrew in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to The Arthritis Foundation at Arthritis.org or to Rensselaer County Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit ParkerBrosMemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved