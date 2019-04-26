Albany Times Union Obituaries
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Andrew J. Patricelli Obituary
Patricelli, Andrew J. ALBANY Andrew J. Patricelli, 49, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Andrew was born on December 30, 1969, in Albany, the son of the late Frederick and Eileen (Bond) Patricelli.Andy was a foreman for Amtrak in Rensselaer. Survivors include his daughter Justine Patricelli; and sister Gina (Mark) Brady. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Dominic Patricelli. Friends are invited to his calling hours from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with services at 1 p.m. on Monday in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Light a condolence candle at www.wjrockefeller.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2019
