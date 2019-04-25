Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew M. "Mike" Ehring. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 9:00 AM St. Peter's Cemetery Oakwood Avenue Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Ehring, Andrew M. "Mike" TROY Andrew M. "Mike" Ehring died peacefully in his Florida winter home on April 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving children. Born on September 29, 1937, in Troy, he was the son of the late Andy and Anna Ehring. He was the loving husband to the late Sheila J. Ehring (Sawyer). Before his retirement, Mike was a truck driver for William Lee & Co., and Cluett Peabody & Co. of Troy. Mike was a Stock Car driver for over 20 years competing at Pinebowl Speedway, Empire Raceway (aka Menand's Speedway), Fonda Speedway and Lebanon Valley Speedway. Mike greatly enjoyed racing as a competitor, but mostly he enjoyed the time he spent with the many racing friends he gained through the years both on and off the track. Mike was honored to be inducted into the New York State Stock Car Association (NYSSCA) Hall of Fame in 1997. He was a member of the North East Stock Car Old Timers (NESCOT) and enjoyed the time he spent with his friends in the club. Mike also enjoyed motorcycles and loved riding his Harley. Mike is survived by his children, Michael A. Ehring, Dawn M. Thomas (Thomas Horton), and Joan A. Theilemann (Brian). He was the brother of Betty Golden and Mary Merrills. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Laura Thomas, Brian Theilemann, Amber Thomas, Eric Thomas, Nicole Theilemann and many loving great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 9 a.m. in St. Peter's Cemetery, Oakwood Avenue, Troy followed by a celebration of life brunch at Franklin Terrace, 126 Campbell Ave., Troy. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA, 23453 or



