Service Information Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 N. First Street Charlottesville , VA 22902 (434)-296-6148

Selfridge, Andrew Paul CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Andrew Paul Selfridge, "Andy" to everyone he met, died peacefully at age 70 on June 28, 2019. Andy was a devoted alumnus of St. Ann Elementary School, Gilmour Academy and the University of Virginia, a former football player for U.V.A. and in the National Football League, and a longtime director of development for the University he loved. He lived his life to the fullest until its very end and passed surrounded by his dearest friends and family, including his brother, Tom. Andy was born in Cleveland, Ohio to John and Jane on January 12, 1949. He attended the University of Virginia on a football scholarship and received his bachelor's degree from the College of Arts & Sciences in 1971 and his master's degree from the Curry School of Education in 1972. At U.V.A., he was a four-year starter, playing under coaches George Blackburn and Don Lawrence, co-captain, and made 1st Team All-ACC in 1971. His N.F.L. career began in 1972 when he was drafted in the 13th round by the San Diego Chargers. He was honored to be selected to live on U.V.A.'s historic Lawn at 30 East Lawn, and he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Andy's career in the National Football League began in 1972, when he was drafted in the 13th round by the San Diego Chargers. He went on to play five seasons at linebacker and on special teams for the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and Miami Dolphins. In April 2019, Andy was awarded the "Crossed Sabres" award from the Football Alumni Club in recognition of the extraordinary impact he has had on the U.V.A. football program. Andy spent the last 26 years of his life serving the University of Virginia and its alumni, parents, and friends as a director of development. In many ways, U.V.A. was home for Andy. He cared deeply about the University, its past and current students, and his fellow football and D.K.E. alumni. Andy treasured the relationships and trust he built with many donors and volunteer leaders by working with them on their U.V.A. philanthropy and service. Andy was a valued partner and mentor to numerous colleagues over the years, and his dedication to, and impact on, U.V.A. reached well beyond his professional role. A man of diverse interests and impeccable manners and style, Andy was active in his community and volunteered with the March of Dimes and other charities. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter, integrity, loyalty, and friendship, along with precious memories for his family and friends, who will miss him always. Andy will lovingly be remembered by his brother G. Thomas Selfridge; his many nieces and nephews and his numerous colleagues and friends. Andy was predeceased by his father John, his mother Jane (Denzel) and his brother Chief Master Sergeant John D. Selfridge U.S.A.F. A celebration of life-a "Big Sel Party" will be held this fall at the University of Virginia, with further details to be announced in the future. A celebration of life will also be planned for Saratoga Springs. Further details will also be announced in the future.



