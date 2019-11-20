Andrew Sandalakis

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Andrew's passing, he was a very gentle..."
Service Information
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church
440 Whitehall Road
Albany, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church
440 Whitehall Road
Albany, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sandalakis, Andrew CLIFTON PARK Andrew Sandalakis, 87 years old, passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside on November 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Aspasia (Bessie) Sandalakis; three children, Manny Sandalakis, Regina Leach (James), and Ted Sandalakis; and three grandsons, Andrew (Surabhi) Leach, John Leach and Eric Leach; as well as nephews and cousins in Greece. Calling hours will be on Friday, November 22, at 11 a.m. followed by a 12 p.m. funeral service in St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church in Albany. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Andrew's memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7017, Merrifield, VA 22116 or to St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Road, Albany, NY, 12208. For more life information about Andrew please visit, NewComerAlbany.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.