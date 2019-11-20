Sandalakis, Andrew CLIFTON PARK Andrew Sandalakis, 87 years old, passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside on November 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Aspasia (Bessie) Sandalakis; three children, Manny Sandalakis, Regina Leach (James), and Ted Sandalakis; and three grandsons, Andrew (Surabhi) Leach, John Leach and Eric Leach; as well as nephews and cousins in Greece. Calling hours will be on Friday, November 22, at 11 a.m. followed by a 12 p.m. funeral service in St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church in Albany. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Andrew's memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7017, Merrifield, VA 22116 or to St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Road, Albany, NY, 12208. For more life information about Andrew please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 20, 2019