Reinisch, Andrew T. SELKIRK Andrew T. "Dutch" Reinisch, 73, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was the son of the late Melvin and Anna Reinisch. Andrew was a graduate of R-C-S High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam War. He worked at the Watervliet Arsenal for 20 years as a machinist. Those who knew Dutch, know that family was most important to him. His fondest memories are those spent with his family at their camp on Lake Champlain. He also enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with family and friends. Dutch also helped his son run their local Maple Syrup business. You may have seen Dutch proudly represent Crosstown Maple at the many local markets or venues where he loved to spread his knowledge and passion for the process. Dutch left his family with a legacy to be proud of. He was a jack of all trades and shared all of his talents with his children. He was very proud of all of them and loved them dearly. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Cynthia M. Reinisch; children, Jennifer (Matt) Stein, Michael (Anda) Reinisch, Kevin (Leslie) Reinisch and Thomas (Laura) Reinisch; grandchildren, Ryan, Olivia and Lauren Stein, Patrick, Conor, Owen, Emma, Nora and Anna Reinisch; and great-grandson, Colton Reinisch. Andrew was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Reinisch. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a donation in memory of Andrew to Homeward Bound Dog Rescue, PO Box 5782, Albany, NY 12205.