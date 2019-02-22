Beall, Andrew W. ALBANY Andrew William Beall, 53, passed away peacefully in his home after a year-long battle with cancer on February 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. Andy lived in Albany and worked for Equinox, Inc. for nearly 15 years as an outreach specialist and previously as a program manager of Holt House, a residential program for disabled adults. Andy had a love for music, playing the guitar, the Yankees, kayaking, hiking, and landscaping. He and his wife Melissa also loved working together on making the home their own. Andy is survived by his wife Melissa; his mother Helen Beall; two brothers, David Beall and Charles Beall; and uncle Tony Beall. A memorial service will be held at Meyers Funeral Home, 741 Delaware Ave., Delmar on Sunday, February 24, from 1 - 4 p.m. The family invites anyone to share a favorite memory of Andy at the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andy's memory to the , or to the Community Hospice Foundation.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 22, 2019