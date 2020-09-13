1/1
Andrew W. Boldish
Boldish, Andrew W. COHOES Andrew W. Boldish, 55, passed away unexpectedly on September 9, 2020, at his home. He was the son of the late Robert Oxbrough, and Elsie N. Campbell (Morris) who survives. He was predeceased by his birth father William Boldish. Drew graduated from Shaker High School, class of 1983. He enjoyed fishing, playing poker, spending time outdoors and most cherished the time he spent with his family. He owned and operated a successful landscaping business. Drew was a devoted father. He leaves behind to cherish his memory three children, Andrew M. Boldish (Gina), Dee Boldish, and Justina Boldish; two grandchildren, Natalie and Andrew Boldish; his siblings, Stephen Boldish (Tracy), Lesleigh Wylie (Michael), and Walter Boldish; his mother, Elsie (Morris); and his close friend, Kara (Dennis). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In following his wishes, services will be private. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
