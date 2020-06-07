Koonz, Andrew "Andy" W. Jr. OCALA, Fla. Andrew "Andy" W. Koonz Jr. passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home in Ocala, Fla. while on Hospice Care. Andy was the son of the late Andrew W. Koonz Sr. and Elizabeth Koonz of Selkirk. He is survived by his wife, Joyce (VanBuren) Koonz; children, Beth (Charles) Scully, David (Jill) Koonz, Jennifer Barbetta, Holly Dare and Amy (Brad) ONeal; as well as seven grandchildren, Erin Scully, Katelyn (Andrew) Mercer, Matthew (Kristina) Koonz, Timothy (Alexa) Koonz, Laura (Stephen) Murphy, Sara Pero, and Kyle Pero; two stepsons, Gerald Luciano (deceased) and Edward Luciano; step-grandsons, Anthony Luciano (deceased) and Christopher Spine; step-granddaughters, Victoria Luciano and Carrie (Phillip) Stewart; and great-grandson, Joshua Murphy, Andy was born on November 25, 1935, and raised in Selkirk where he worked on his parents' Dairy farm. He graduated from Cobleskill College and served in the Army from 1956 to 1958. Once home, Andy took on various jobs and eventually retired as a supervisor at the Atlantic Blue Circle Cement Company in Ravena. He and Joyce moved to Ocala, Fla. in 1999, enjoying new adventures and the wonderful friends they made. Andy loved the outdoors and wildlife, horseback riding, hunting, fishing, picnics with family and friends, the lasting relationships he made as a troop leader of the Boy Scouts, but was most proud of raising his five children.