Hosain, Anees COHOES Anees Hosain died peacefully on August 3, 2020, at Eddy Village Green, Cohoes, where she had been a resident for more than five years. Born, raised and educated in Hyderabad, India, she had moved to Pakistan when she married Ahmed Hosain. They lived in Karachi and Lahore in Pakistan and Chittagong and Dhaka in what was then East Pakistan (Bangladesh since December 1971). Anees was a homemaker and took great pride in maintaining and managing her house. She sewed beautifully, both ethnic and Western clothes, including men's shirts, at home on her Pfaff machine. She was also a very good artist and botanical illustrator. They raised two daughters, Azra Haqqie, and the late Asma. Asma died in her sleep in 1979 in Pakistan, a loss that left Anees broken. Ahmed Hosain died in 1999 in Albany of complications following heart surgery. After that, Anees lived with her older daughter and her family in Albany. Anees' strong faith helped her handle the tough and tragic situations life dealt her: the abrupt uprooting from Dhaka with daughters, the loss of their home there, her civilian husband being held a POW in India for almost two years, the sudden death of her younger daughter, the loss of her husband, relocating to America to be with her surviving daughter, the death of her son-in-law Shamim Haqqie, deaths of five siblings and health issues, including tongue cancer and spine-related problems, that forced her into the nursing home. She looked forward to Azra's Saturday visits and to the vanilla lattes they enjoyed as they spent several hours together. During the last couple of years, she and Azra turned their televisions to Wheel of Fortune every evening and tried to solve the puzzles over the phone. In addition to her daughter Azra, survivors include grandson Naseem and his wife Hania Ali of Oklahoma City; and granddaughter Nadia of Philadelphia. The family thanks the house staff of Eddy Village Green House 12, the administrators, medical and nursing staff at Eddy Village Green and the nurses and social workers at Hospice for taking excellent care of Anees.





