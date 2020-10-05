Rodriguez, Angel Manuel ALBANY It is with great sadness that the family must announce the passing of our beloved son and brother Angel Rodriguez on September 30, 2020. Angel was born in Puerto Rico on June 7, 1946 to Laura (Juarbe) and the late Angel Rodriguez. The family left Puerto Rico and moved to New York City where Angel was raised and educated in Manhattan and Bronx. As a young adult Angel served the Job Corps for several years receiving many awards and promotions for his outstanding and devoted service. In his later years he moved to Albany and became self-employed in general maintenance, gaining many clients and friends. In addition to his hard work, dedication and devotion to his jobs, Angel was kind and loving to his family and friends. Always there when you needed him. His failing health with cancer took its' toll and Angel passed away on 30 September at the Calvary Hospital in the Bronx. Angel is survived by his 102 years old mother Laura; brother, Pedro, of Manhattan; sisters, Laura R. Fantauzzi, of the Bronx, Maria R. Sacco, of Bradenton, Fla. and Carmen S. Velasquez, of San Diego, Calif., several nieces and nephews. The family wants to thank Mr. Jack Dawling for all the assistance and kindness he provided Angel during his declining health. He was a great friend to Angel. Services and interment will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, time and date to be determined.





